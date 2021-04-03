Karnataka reports 4,373 new COVID-19 cases, 19 fatalities

Karnataka on Saturday reported 4,373 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 10,10,602. Of these, 3,002 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

With 19 deaths, the toll rose to 12,610. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 1,959 persons were discharged on the day, taking the total recoveries to 9,61,359. Of the remaining 36,614 active patients, 327 were being monitored in ICUs. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 3.53%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.43%. As many as 1,23,830 tests were conducted in a 24-hour period, including 1,22,733 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 2,17,69,721.

Vaccination

As many as 21,51,436 senior citizens have been vaccinated in the State since March 1, when the second phase of vaccination was rolled out. This apart, 8,80,896 persons above the age of 45 have been vaccinated.

On Saturday, 80,217 senior citizens and 1,11,537 people above 45 took the jab till 8 p.m. The State has vaccinated 42,97,867 people so far.