Karnataka reports 40,990 new cases, 271 deaths

Karnataka on Saturday reported 40,990 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 15,64,132. Of these, 19,353 cases are from Bengaluru Urban.

With 271 deaths, the toll rose to 15,794. This is apart from 20 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 18,341 persons were discharged on Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 11,43,250. The State now has 4,05,068 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 23.03%, the Case Fatality Rate touched 0.66%.

As many as 1,77,982 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,64,703 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 2,57,74,973.