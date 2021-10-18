Karnataka reports 214 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

Karnataka on Monday reported 214 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 29,83,673. With 83 cases, Bengaluru Urban reported the least number of cases (in double digits) for the first time after months.

With 12 deaths, including four from Bengaluru, the toll rose to 37,953. This is apart from 28 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 488 persons were discharged on Monday, taking the total recoveries to 29,36,527. The State now has 9,164 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.27%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 5.61%.

As many as 77,901 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 65,756 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 4,94,89,011.