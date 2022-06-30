Karnataka reports 1,046 new cases, zero deaths

Special Correspondent June 30, 2022 22:05 IST

Special Correspondent June 30, 2022 22:05 IST

Karnataka on Wednesday recorded 1,046 new COVID infections taking the total number of cases to 39,69,411. With this, the day’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) rose to 4.03% and the weekly TPR touched 3.59%. Of the new cases, 984 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.

With zero deaths, the State’s toll remained 40,075. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded.

As many as 867 persons were discharged on Thursday taking the total recoveries to 39,23,398. Active cases stood at 5,896 on Thursday.

As many as 25,931 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 18,430 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,69,88,286.