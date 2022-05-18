Karnataka releases draft Youth Policy

The State government on Wednesday released the draft Youth Policy, 2022.

Youth Empowerment Minister Narayana Gowda released the draft policy that has been prepared by a committee led by R. Balasubramanyam.

The draft policy has mainly focused on education, training, employment and entrepreneurship, health and sports programmes for youth. It has also recommended including a youth budget, the re-organisation of Youth Empowerment Department and evaluation of programmes meant for the youth. It says that the main intention is to develop youth who account for 30% of the total population in a comprehensive manner.

While the draft policy would be in public domain on the lines of the Central Draft Youth Policy, the public has been given 10 days to send in suggestions. The policy would be finalised by June 15 after examining the suggestions, an official release stated.