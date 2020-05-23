Karnataka relaxes quarantine rule for people coming from other States

Passengers coming from States that have a high prevalence of COVID-19 cases will have to be in institutional quarantine for a period of seven days, followed by seven days of home quarantine, if they test negative. Those who come from low-prevalence States will have to undergo a 14-day home quarantine and need not have go to an institutional facility.

This is a relaxation from the earlier rules which mandated a 14-day institutional quarantine for all entering the State.

The high risk states are: Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh. The order issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare states exempts some categories - pregnant women, children below ten years and those above 80 years and terminally ill patients - from institutional quarantine.

The State government has also made an exception for businessmen who are coming for ‘urgent work’ which includes coming to participate in auction of perishable or agricultural commodities. However, they have to bring a report stating that they have tested negative from any of the ICMR approved laboratories. If they don’t have a report, they will have to undergo institutional quarantine until their test results are out.

The department has also stated that those coming on two-wheelers or cars from other States will have to be screened for health conditions at the border check-post and be sent to the destination district along with buses headed to the same district.