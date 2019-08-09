Karnataka rains: level in Hemavati reservoir rises

The water level in the Hemavati reservoir has increased by seven feet in a day as the inflow in the last 24 hours was 74,140 cusecs.

As on Friday morning, the water level stood at 2912.10 ft against the full reservoir level of 2922 ft. Considering the increase in the inflow, due to heavy downpour in the catchment area, the authorities have started releasing water from the reservoir. The total outflow has been maintained at 16,000 cusecs.

At present, water stored in the reservoir is 28.29 tmc ft

Similarly, Yagachi and Vatehole dams are also full. The crest gates of both the dams have been opened.