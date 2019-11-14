Karnataka panchayat election: BJP registers thumping win in Jog-Kargal Town

The Bharatiya Janata Party has registered a thumping victory in the election for Jog-Kargal Town Panchayat in Shivamogga district by winning 9 of the total 11 seats.
The counting of votes was held on November 14. The Congress, which had fielded its candidates in all the 11 seats, has managed to win one while the result of the remaining one seat has gone in the favour of an Independent candidate. The Janata Dal(Secular) has failed to open its account here.
In the previous election for this urban local body held in December 2014, the Congress had won seven seats, BJP two, while Independents had emerged victorious in the remaining two seats.
