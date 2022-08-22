Karnataka Minister stresses need for changes in education system

Terming the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) a game changer, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh said that more changes are in the pipeline to streamline and make the education system development-oriented.

“Upon learning of rampant malnutrition among the schoolchildren, our government has taken many measures to address the issue. The government has taken a number of measures to restructure the education system and make it development-oriented,” he said.

The Minister said that the government had received many applications for opening English medium schools in the State and a final decision would be taken only after a thorough discussion with the stakeholders.

“The government always thinks that its decision should benefit thousands of people, not just an individual. It always supports such initiatives that are taken for the welfare and development of people,” he said.

Legislators Veeranna Charantimath and Rajkumar Patil Telkur, educationist Gururaj Kargagi, Nirbhayanand Swamy of Vijayapur’s Vivekananda Ramakrishna Ashram, Gulbarga University Vice-chancellor Dayanand Agsar, Chanakya Career Academy head N.M. Biradar, resource person Narendra Badasheshi and others were present.