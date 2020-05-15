Karnataka: maize growers to get ₹5000, ASHA workers to get ₹3,000

A major focus of the third tranche of the financial relief announced by the Karnataka government on Friday is to provide ₹5,000 each for maize growers and one-time cash incentive of ₹3,000 for ASHA workers.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who held a meeting with his Cabinet ministers and senior officials, said there are 10 lakh maize growers in the State and the government would spend ₹500 crore for providing financial compensation for them.

Nearly 30-40% of the maize growers have already sold their produce at lower prices during the lockdown period. The government would provide relief to all maize growers, irrespective of whether they sold the produce or not, the Chief Minister said. All growers, irrespective of the size of holdings, would get the amount.

Maize is largely grown in districts such as Davanagere, Haveri, Dharwad, Chitradurga, Shivamogga, Hassan and Belagavi.

As one-time cash incentive to ASHA workers, Mr. Yediyurappa announced ₹3,000 for each of the 40,250 ASHA workers. This would cost the State exchequer ₹12.50 crore.

In the first phase, the government announced a ₹1610-crore package. In the second phase on Thursday, the Cabinet cleared a ₹162-crore package for growers of fruits and vegetable and powerloom workers. With today’s tranche, the total size of the package is ₹2284.5 crore.