Karnataka

Karnataka: maize growers to get ₹5000, ASHA workers to get ₹3,000

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa held a meeting with his Cabinet ministers and senior officials.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa held a meeting with his Cabinet ministers and senior officials.   | Photo Credit: V.S. Sreenivasa Murthy

A major focus of the third tranche of the financial relief announced by the Karnataka government on Friday is to provide ₹5,000 each for maize growers and one-time cash incentive of ₹3,000 for ASHA workers.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who held a meeting with his Cabinet ministers and senior officials, said there are 10 lakh maize growers in the State and the government would spend ₹500 crore for providing financial compensation for them.

Nearly 30-40% of the maize growers have already sold their produce at lower prices during the lockdown period. The government would provide relief to all maize growers, irrespective of whether they sold the produce or not, the Chief Minister said. All growers, irrespective of the size of holdings, would get the amount.

Maize is largely grown in districts such as Davanagere, Haveri, Dharwad, Chitradurga, Shivamogga, Hassan and Belagavi.

As one-time cash incentive to ASHA workers, Mr. Yediyurappa announced ₹3,000 for each of the 40,250 ASHA workers. This would cost the State exchequer ₹12.50 crore.

In the first phase, the government announced a ₹1610-crore package. In the second phase on Thursday, the Cabinet cleared a ₹162-crore package for growers of fruits and vegetable and powerloom workers. With today’s tranche, the total size of the package is ₹2284.5 crore.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 2:12:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/karnataka-maize-growers-to-get-5000-asha-workers-to-get-3000/article31590884.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY