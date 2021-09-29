Karnataka keen to strengthen its connection with Sweden: CM

96 Swedish firms are operating in Karnataka employing 42,000 persons

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said his government is keen to strengthen its collaboration with Sweden through technology, innovation, research and development, and investments.

Addressing a delegation of Swedish companies at an investment facilitation seminar organised by Industries Department of Karnataka in Bengaluru on September 29, Mr. Bommai said the partnership of Sweden and India has withstood the test of time and can be strengthened further. Employment, investment and innovation were the three guiding principles of this government, he said.

The State government has prioritised sustainable growth and investments, and is exploring collaborations in emerging technologies, said the Chief Minister. “R&D will be prioritised in the future, and incentives for industries to invest in R&D will be introduced,” he said.

Sweden’s ambassador Klas Molin said, “I’m inspired by the constructive and forward-looking dialogue we had with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. From Swedish brand names like ABB and Volvo to H&M and IKEA to several start-ups, including Truecaller, Swedish companies continue to thrive in Karnataka. Helping support their communities during the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, they continue to invest, expand and believe in India.”

Over 200 Swedish companies are operating in India employing 2,00,000 persons, of which 96 firms are in Karnataka employing 42,000 persons. Fourteen Swedish firms have manufacturing facilities in Karnataka.

The delegation also met Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji, and visited the office of PlaySimple, which was recently acquired by Swedish gaming giant Modern Times Group.