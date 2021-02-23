Coronavirus | Karnataka imposes entry curbs

Shuts most roads to Kerala and sets up check posts in districts near Maharashtra

The Karnataka government has again decided to close all roads to Kasaragod in Kerala, except at four points, citing the increasing COVID-19 cases in Kerala.

As per the order, issued by the Mangaluru Deputy Commissioner, all roads to Kasaragod, except the Thalappadi-Mangaluru, Jalsur-Sulia, Sardka-Bantwal, and Nettanige-Puthur roads, would remain closed.

At these four points, people will be allowed to cross the border from Kasaragod if they show an RT-PCR negative certificate taken within 72 hours. Those arriving with antigen test reports will not be allowed to enter Karnataka.

Bus conductors should verify the RT-PCR certificates before issuing tickets from Kerala to Karnataka. Those in private vehicles will be inspected at the border check-posts. The same restriction applies to those travelling by train or air. There will be no curbs on ambulances carrying patients. The inspection is being carried out jointly by the Health, Revenue, and Police departments of Karnataka. There is already an order that day scholars from Kerala studying in educational institutions in Karnataka should submit a negative RT-PCR certificate once in 15 days.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Monday that the closure of border roads by Karnataka amounted to a violation of the ‘unlock’ guidelines issued by the Centre. The State government would seek the Centre’s intervention to lift the border restrictions, he said while chairing a COVID-19 review meeting.

The decision has raised concern among the public.

Members of the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League staged a protest at Thalappadi and blocked vehicles entering the State from Karnataka.

Karnataka has also put up check-posts across Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, and Bidar districts bordering Maharashtra. Posters have been put up that a RT-PCR negative certificate not older than 72 hours was mandatory for entering Karnataka.

(With inputs

from Belgavi)