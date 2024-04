April 10, 2024 12:27 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST

A. Vidyalakshmi of Vidyanikethan Science PU College Hubballi topped the Science stream with 598 marks. Results of the 2nd PU exams were announced on April 10, 2024.

Ganavi M. of Vidyanidhi Ind PU College in Tumakuru, topped the Commerce stream with 597 marks. Results of the 2nd PU exams were announced on April 10, 2024.