Karnataka: hotel owners demand package for workers

As large number of hotels and restaurants continue to be shut during the lockdown, a delegation of the Karnataka Pradesh Hotel and Restaurants’ Association (KPHRA) called on Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday and urged the government to grant permission to re-open in the State.

Speaking to The Hindu, B Chandrashekar Hebbar, president of KPHRA said the association demanded a special package for hotel workers, waiver of three months electricity bills and property tax of hotel buildings as owners of properties have been demanding rent during the lockdown period.

The association briefed the Chief Minister the necessity of re-opening hotels as buses, airlines and trains resumed services. People who travel from one place to another have been depending on hotels for food and accommodation and it was imperative on the part of the government to grant permission to resume hotel services for the benefit of commuters as well the hotel industry, Mr Hebbar said.

Mr Yediyurappa told the delegation that the Centre has to grant permission to open hotels and restaurants and lockdown 4.0 norms are still in force till May end.

Mr Hebbar said only small hotels have been providing takeaway services for consumers. The hotel industry incurred a huge loss owing to closure of business during peak summer days due to lockdown.

Noting that hotel managements have made all arrangements to ensure implementation of social distance norms during the delivery of food, Mr Hebbar said the association urged the government to allow dine-in facility.

The association demanded the package for hotel employees such as cooks and waiters, along the lines of those announced for farmers, cab drivers and weavers. The government is likely to communicate the association’s demands to the Ministry of Home Affairs for further directions.

