Karnataka High Court orders status quo on process of widening national highway near Kollur Mookambika temple

February 21, 2024 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday ordered maintenance of status quo on the nature of acquisition land and other activities initiated for widening National Highway 66 near the Sri Mookambika temple, Kollur in Byndoor taluk of Udupi district.

A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar and Justice T.G. Shivashankare Gowda, passed the order on a PIL petition filed by Guruprasad, a devotee.

The petitioner has specifically questioned the notification issued on October 10, 2023, by the Assistant Commissioner, Kundapur taluk on behalf of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for acquiring various land, which include a land at survey number 12 around the temple.

Pointing out that the temple has a history of over 1,200 years and hence it is deemed to be protected ancient temple as per the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, the petitioner said that construction of NH in close proximity of the temple not only posed danger to the structures of the temple but also severely impacted activities of the temple.

It has been pointed out in the petition the land at survey number 12, notified for acquisition, is used for various activities of the temple, including car festival and annual feasts, and acquisition of this land would result in hampering the age-old traditions and rituals being conducted in the temple using this land.

“Constructing a national highway in close proximity to the ancient temple raises valid concerns about potential damage, both physical and spiritual,” the petitioner has contended.

The petitioner has complained that he and several other devotees had submitted objection for acquisition of this land but the authorities have proceeded further without considering the objection though it was mandatory to give opportunity of hearing as per Section 3C of the National Highways Authority Act, 1956.