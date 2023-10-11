HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka High Court dismisses Pramod Muthalik’s petition against Parashurama theme park in Karkala

‘Petition is nothing but a bundle of assumptions and presumptions and their own impressions of the petitioners, and filed with much delay as the project is nearing completion,’ the court observed

October 11, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday dismissed a PIL petition, which had sought directions to the State government to cancel the Sri Parashurama theme park project established on Umikal Hill at Yarlapadi village near Karkala in Udupi district.

“The petition is nothing but a bundle of assumptions and presumptions and their own impressions of the petitioners, and filed with much delay as the project is nearing completion,” the court observed.

A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Krishna S. Dixit, passed the order on the petition filed by Pramod Muthalik, president of the Sri Ram Sene, Dharward, and S. Bhaskaran of Bengaluru.

Though the petitioners claimed that they were representing the villagers for protecting gomal land, which has been used for the theme park, the main grievance of the petitioners was about the alleged poor quality in implementing the project, for which different government departments spent around ₹8.71 crore in the past few years, the Bench noted.

“This appears to be a remote-controlled petition. Why are no villagers in the petition? Do you have any cattle?”, the Bench orally observed during the hearing, on noticing that one of the petitioners is from Bengaluru and the other from North Karnataka, and that none of the villagers of the project area have joined the petition.

On contention of the petitioners that gomal (grazing) land was utilised for the project, the Bench noted that the petitioners failed to point out that the use of gomal land had affected either the grazing cattle or the villagers.

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru / court administration

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.