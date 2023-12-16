GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka Health Minister flags off “Wellness on Wheels”– an advanced mobile clinic 

“The mobile clinic will go through rural areas and slums across districts to provide assistance to the economically disadvantaged sections of society,” the Minister said.

December 16, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Minister of Health Dinesh Gundu Rao. File.

Karnataka Minister of Health Dinesh Gundu Rao. File. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Focussing on preventive screening and early detection of cardiac issues and cancers, State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday flagged off “Wellness on Wheels” — an advanced mobile clinic.

The mobile clinic is a societal initiative by Volvo Group, which has built and provided the advanced, connected mobile community clinic, in partnership with Narayana Health and the State Health Department. The latter will provide the required manpower to run the mobile clinic.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the Health Department will provide basic infrastructure support required for the mobile clinic at government hospitals and primary health centers to screen patients for cancer and cardiac issues.

Especially designed, customised and equipped with advanced screening equipment for detecting cancer, heart ailments along with non-invasive diagnostic tools, including Ultrasound, ECG and X-Ray, the mobile clinic will go through rural areas and slums across districts to provide assistance to the economically disadvantaged sections of society, he said.

To enable telemedicine and consultation with experts at the base Narayana Health hospital in Bengaluru, the vehicle is Wi-Fi enabled and provided with high-end laptops, specially configured for doctors, to facilitate remote communication and to get expert advice on-the-go, the Minister said.

The 42 feet long, specially designed, spacious mobile clinic is air conditioned, equipped with diagnostic lab, a chemical toilet, and is independently powered by the on-board power sources. Built on a Volvo vehicle, the bus has storage space for carrying canopies and chairs for patients in-waiting and has been designed at a cost of ₹2 crore. I extend my appreciation to Volvo Group and Narayana Health for taking this much needed societal outreach initiative and assure them of government support in this endeavour,” he said.

Kamal Bali, President and  MD, Volvo Group India, and Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairman of Narayana Health also spoke.

Comments

