Karnataka govt. takes ordinance route to implement anti-cow slaughter bill

Minister sees no adverse impact on farmers

The State Cabinet on Monday decided to promulgate an ordinance for implementing the anti-cow slaughter Bill to ban slaughter of cows.

The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020, which was passed in the Legislative Assembly during the winter session of the legislature, was not cleared in the Legislative Council.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said the new law would prohibit slaughter of cows. It would not stop slaughter of male and female buffalos aged 13 years and above. Slaughter houses would continue to operate and beef consumption would not be prohibited, he said.

Stating that there was no substance in the Opposition Congress allegations about the implementation of the new law and its adverse impact on farmers, he said the anti-cow slaughter was an old law. It was enacted in 1964.

While the old law imposed a ban on slaughter of cows until the age of 13, the new law totally banned slaughter of cows till their life. “The government has just extended the scope of the law with the intention that aged cows should not be abandoned and slaughtered. Since the prohibition does not extend to buffaloes, there is no ban on beef sale and consumption,” the Minister said.

Further, he said in the 1964 law there was scope for litigation on deciding the age of the cows. The new law has put an end to such confusion and imposed a blanket ban on slaughter of cows.

For reducing the burden on feeding of aged cows, the government has decided to take care of aged cows by opening more goshalas and roping in voluntary organisations for feeding of cows.

The new law was made for stricter implementation of the rules regarding transportation of domestic animals, seizure of vehicles, imposition of penalty and operation of slaughter houses, he said.

As per the new law, which would come into effect after Governor Vajubhai R. Vala gives his assent to the ordinance, slaughter of cows would be a cognisable offence and would attract three to seven years of imprisonment and a fine ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹5 lakh. Repeat offenders would have to pay fine upto ₹10 lakh and face a jail term of seven years.

The Minister said there was no truth in the Congress allegations that a ban on slaughter of cows would increase farmers’ hardship, and loss of jobs to people depending on the leather industry.