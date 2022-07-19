Karnataka govt. should promote Kannada on the internet: Nagabharana

Kannada development authority has urged Karnataka government to promote the use of Kannada software tools to make the language relevant for the modern generation.

“If we are to see that the next generation uses Kannada, we have to ensure that it is used more and more on the internet. For that, we have to ensure that more and more people use Kannada software tools. The State government should promote this,’’ T.S. Nagabharana, KDA chairman, said in Belagavi on Monday. He was speaking to officers of various departments to inspect the level of Kannada implementation in their departments.

“The government should ensure that all the information regarding all departments is easily available to the people in Kannada. All website should be in Kannada,” he said. He set a deadline of 30 days for all departments to see that their websites were in Kannada. He pointed out to public works department officers that their tender documents were in English and asked them to change them. Your primary language is Kannada. You should remember that, he said.

However, in a meeting of Kannada Sahitya Parishat members in Belagavi on Sunday, he felt that the people of the State had a bigger responsibility in protecting and preserving Kannada than the government. “There is very little that the government can do to protect Kannada. The primary responsibility of saving a language or culture lies with the people. Our responsibility is more than that of the government. We should remember that,’’ he said.