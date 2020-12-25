Karnataka govt ready to provide autonomous status to colleges: Dy CM

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayana, who is also the minister of higher education, on Friday said the Dtate government is ready to provide autonomous status to higher educational institutions and engineering colleges if they fulfilled the eligibility criteria.

Speaking after inaugurating the ‘Good Governance Day’ observed to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Bharata Ratna A B Vajpayee, Mr Narayana said “the government is ready to give autonomy and freedom in every sector including higher education. The government does not believe in a rigid controlling mindset. More and more degree, polytechnic, engineering colleges should try to get autonomous status.”

Higher education institutions should consolidate local co-operation, enhance skill, leverage technology, ensure the judicious execution of responsibility in their way to become autonomous, he suggested.

All the developed countries all over the world have achieved excellence because of decentralisation. “This should happen in our system also, at a rapid pace.”

The National Education Policy has paved the way for eliminating limitations and rigidity which existed earlier, he said.

He further emphasised that the LMS (Learning Management System) which was being implemented in the State would make a lot of changes in higher education in the coming years. It was not true that changes could be made only by spending a large amount of money. It was also possible to make big changes with minimum spending, the minister said.

He said former Prime Minister Vajpayee was a personality of inspiration and that his thoughts and deeds would be relevant forever. “He served the people at all stages of his life, as a citizen, party worker, opposition leader, and the Prime Minister.”

Officials of the Department of Collegiate Education, Department of Skill Development, and Karnataka Innovation & Technological Society (KITS) made PPT presentations with regard to progressive steps being taken by respective departments. Vice-Chancellors of several universities, entrepreneurs, and academicians were present.