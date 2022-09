The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion of Religion Bill, 2022, has received the assent of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. The Bill was passed a few days ago by the Karnataka State legislature.

Now, the legislation provides for the protection of the right to freedom of religion and prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means.