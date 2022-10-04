Karnataka government to arrange for visit of 5,000 people to Dheeksha Bhoomi

B.R. Ambedkar was initiated into Buddhism at Dheeksha Bhoomi

The State government is arranging for the trip of about 5,000 people to Dheeksha Bhoomi located in Nagpur of Maharashtra where Architect of the Constitution B.R. Ambedkar was initiated into Buddhism, according to Social Welfare Minister Srinivas Poojari.

In a release, the Minister pointed out that it had become a tradition for the followers of Dr. Ambedkar to embark on a Dheeksha yatra to Dheeksha Bhoomi where Pravarthana day would be organised in every October.

In this context, the Social Welfare Department had taken up a scheme to arrange for the trip of about 2,000 persons every year to Dheeksha Bhoomi. But it had not been possible to take up the yatra for the last two years due to COVID-19, he pointed out and said the upper ceiling on the number of visitors had been increased this year.