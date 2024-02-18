Karnataka Government sets deadline for installation of high-security registration plates

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
February 18, 2024 02:52 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

Darshan Devaiah B P
Darshan Devaiah B.P.

The deadline for the installation of high-security registration plates (HSRPs) in vehicles has been extended by the Karnataka Government, to May 31, 2024.

In its notification, the transport department specified that people encountering difficulties in obtaining the HSRP online can contact 9449863429 or 9449863426 between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

The decision to extend the deadline is due to the limited number of motorists choosing to adopt this system. In August 2023, the Karnataka Government issued a notification requiring high-security registration plates for approximately two crore vehicles registered before April 1, 2019. The initial deadline of November 17, 2023, was extended to February 17, 2024, as the transition progress was sluggish.

The extension of the deadline was announced by Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy in the Legislative Council in Bengaluru on February 14. Responding to a demand by several legislators for an extension, the Minister had said only about 18 lakh high-security number plates had been installed in Karnataka so far.

In a statement, A.M. Yogesh, Commissioner for Transport and Road Safety, said that the public can get HSRP registration details by visiting here. Additionally, they are required to verify the scheduled HSRP fitting date, as well as the name and address of the vehicle dealer. It is emphasised that HSRPs obtained through any other website will be considered unauthorised, and only those fitted through the specified platforms will be deemed valid.

