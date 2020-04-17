Karnataka government given permission to procure farm produce

In a relief to farmers, the Centre has granted permission to the State government to procure jowar and paddy in April and May.

Farmers have been told to register their names for procurement of jowar yield of the rabi season from April 20 onwards in Raichur and Vijayapura districts. About one lakh tonnes of jowar will be procured, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies K. Gopalaiah said.

There was a pressure on the government from legislators of these districts to commence procurement of jowar. The procurement of paddy, which had been stopped, will be resumed from April 15 to May 15 in paddy-growing districts, the Minister told presspersons. However, there is no clarity on the procurement prices.

On providing ration to BPL/APL cardholders, he said the Centre has been providing ration to 1.19 crore cardholders, and the State government has released ₹148 crore to provide ration to an additional eight lakh cardholders.

APL cardholders can get 1 kg of rice per person from PDS shops at ₹15 a kg, and this facility will be available from May 1. The department has been procuring rice at a rate of ₹25 a kg.