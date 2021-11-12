Karnataka

Karnataka government department gets award for effective communication

A file photo of a project executed by Rural Drinking Water Supply and Sanitation Department of Karnataka in Mandya district.   | Photo Credit: MAHADEVA B.

The Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department, Government of Karnataka, has been bestowed with the Best Communication in Sanitation Award for 2021 in digital communication category by Indian Sanitation Coalition (ISC) - Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

Dr. Prakash Kumar H.S., Commissioner, Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department (RDWSD), received the award through video conferencing on November 10 on behalf of the department. He said the award will motivate them to work harder in creating awareness through various channels.

The RDWSD runs a variety of water and sanitation programmes to raise awareness among people in rural areas. Various initiatives and information about the department are accessible to the public via social media.

The RDWSD is working towards providing information to people about its projects through a variety of dynamic activities such as cleanliness news, impact stories, and theme videos.


