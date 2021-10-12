Karnataka getting two additional coal rakes: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said Karnataka was getting two additional rakes of coal after a meeting with the Union Coal Minister. Speaking to reporters on the coal supply situation in Karnataka after a review meeting, the Chief Minister said, “We currently have 98,863 tonnes of stock. They have promised two more rakes from Singaneri mines for which we will be making a payment within two days. I am talking to the Telangana Chief Minister after that.”

He said there would be no power cuts in Karnataka.

The Chief Minister said that Escoms had been instructed to prioritise expenditure for coal purchase from the revenue they collect. He added that the rain had abated in Mahanandi coal fields region and the coal supply situation too had improved.