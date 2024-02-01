GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka gets ₹7,524 crore for railway projects

February 01, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Of the allocation made to railway projects in the State, ₹2,286 crore has been given for new lines, ₹1,531 crore for track doubling and ₹987 crore for passenger amenities.

Of the allocation made to railway projects in the State, ₹2,286 crore has been given for new lines, ₹1,531 crore for track doubling and ₹987 crore for passenger amenities.

South Western Railway General Manager Sanjeev Kishore and other officials watching the live telecast of the Railway Minister’s press conference on railway allocations in Hubballi on Thursday.

South Western Railway General Manager Sanjeev Kishore and other officials watching the live telecast of the Railway Minister's press conference on railway allocations in Hubballi on Thursday.

In the interim budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman on Thursday, the outlay for railway projects in Karnataka has been increased to ₹7,524 crore, with South Western Railway garnering ₹7,329 crore of it.

According to a press release, of the allocation made to railway projects in the State, ₹2,286 crore has been given for new lines, ₹1,531 crore for track doubling and ₹987 crore for passenger amenities.

Under Amrit Bharat Scheme, 48 railway stations under South Western Railway have been chosen for redevelopment.

A sum of ₹341 crore has been allocated for safety works, including road overbridges and road underbridges. While the allocation for traffic facilities works is ₹126.11 crore, allocation for survey of new lines, doubling and quadrupling projects is ₹22 crore.

Some of the allocations for the new lines and ongoing works are as follows: Gadag (Talkal)-Wadi ₹380 crore, Ginigera-Raichur ₹300 crore, Tumakuru-Davangere (via Chitradurga) ₹300 crore, Tumakuru-Rayadurga (via Kalyandurga) ₹250 crore, Bagalkot-Kudachi ₹410 crore, Shivamogga-Shikaripura-Ranbennur ₹200 crore, Belagavi-Dharwad (via Kittur) ₹50 crore and Kadur-Chikkamagaluru-Hassan ₹160 crore.

Doubling works

Gadag-Hotgi ₹197 crore, Baiyappanahalli-Hosur ₹150 crore, Yesvantpur-Channasandra ₹150 crore, Londa-Miraj ₹200 crore, Hubballi-Chikjajur ₹94 crore, Bengaluru Cantonment-Whitefield Quadrupling ₹260 crore, Hosapete-Tinaighat-Vasco-da-Gama ₹400 crore and Hosur-Omalur ₹100.1 crore.

