Karnataka declares second PU results; pass percentage stands at 61.8%

As many as 61.8% of the total 6.75 lakh students who appeared for the Second year Pre-University (II PU) examinations, passed the examination.
The results were announced on Tuesday by Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Tuesday. This year's pass percentage is a marginal increase compared to 2019 when the pass percentage was 61.73%.
A stream wise analysis of results shows that the pass percentage in the science stream is 76.2%, while it is 65.52%. The results of the arts stream is 41.27% . While the commerce and the arts pass percentage slipped this year, the science pass percentage has improved this year.
Udupi and Dakshina Kannada district have shared the first position with 90.71% of their students clearing the examination.
Like every year, girls fared better than boys with over all pass percentage of 68.73% as against 54.77% secured by boys.
As Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and ISC students did not appear many examinations as they were cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic, but was promoted based on their previous assesment and marks in other papers, Mr Suresh Kumar said that he would discuss with the Higher Education Minister of how the scores could be normalised so that PU students were not at a disadvantage.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath