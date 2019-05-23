Karnataka CM may have to step down: Sadananda Gowda

On the eve of counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda on Wednesday predicted that Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy may have to step down by Friday morning and pave the way for the formation of a new government.

“The ruling coalition in Karnataka is going to fare so badly that the Chief Minister would have to pave the way for a new government within a day of announcement of the results,” he told reporters here.

Endorsing the views of Congress leader R. Roshan Baig, who lashed out at party leaders, especially the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Mr. Gowda said, “Whatever he has said is a reality. You cannot hide truth for long.”

He described Mr. Siddaramaiah as the most arrogant Chief Minister the State had ever seen. “Congress leaders are fed up with him,” he alleged. Mr. Gowda, who is seeking re-election from Bengaluru North constituency, said the poll battle this time saw serious competition as seven of the eight Assembly segments in the parliamentary constituency had non-BJP MLAs.

“However, I am still confident of victory as people want Narendra Modi to become Prime Minister again and I have a list of achievements to my credit,” he claimed.