Karnataka CM holds review meeting in Hassan

November 07, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Shivamogga

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took the officers of Hassan district to task for the poor progress in reaching the benefits of the guarantee schemes for the people in the district.

During a review meeting in Hassan on Tuesday, MR. Siddaramaiah wanted to know why the benefits had not reached the targeted people in Hassan, Arsikere, and Arkalgud taluks, which recorded less than 90% progress. “The officers should ensure 100% coverage in implementing the Gruha Jyothi and Gruha Lakshmi schemes. The average coverage is only 90% in Hassan. All those who registered should get the benefits,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the Congress government had launched schemes that benefit people of all sections of society. “The officers have the responsibility of reaching out to the needy. People do not need your sympathy. You have to do your duty,” he said.

The Chief Minister also warned officers of action if they forced the farmers and workers to visit government offices repeatedly to get their work done. “The district-level officers should get the work done at the district level. Those officers who harass the public will face action,” he said.

Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna, Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna, legislators H.D. Revanna, K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, A. Manju, C.N. Balakrishna, Cement Manju, and H.K. Suresh were present at the meeting.