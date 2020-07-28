Karnataka

Karnataka changes Labour Secretary again

The post of Labour Secretary has become a musical chair of sorts, with the government on Tuesday transferring M. Maheshwar Rao yet again to bring Rajkumar Khatri in his place.

Mr. Rao had been transferred out earlier also from the post of Labour Secretary, only to be brought back subsequently. Mr. Rao also holding the post of MSME Secretary attracted much criticism as an example of “conflict of interest” in light of several labour laws being changed in favour of the industry.

This was one of the several changes in bureaucracy announced on Tuesday.

N. Nagambika Devi was transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Social Welfare Department, in the upgraded post. Ms. Devi has also been placed with the concurrent charge of Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Department of Women and Child Development and Empowerment of Differently-abled and Senior Citizens, Bengaluru, until further orders.

The new postings of other IAS officers are: Manoj Jain, Special Commissioner (Planning), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru; Rajendra Cholan P., Special Commissioner (Finance and IT), BBMP; R. Vinoth Priya, Director, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Commerce and Industries Department, Bengaluru; B.R. Mamatha, Additional Mission Director, Sakala Mission, Bengaluru; Sindhu B. Rupesh, Director, Electronic Delivery of Citizen Services (EDCS), DP and AR (E-Governance), Bengaluru.

