Karnataka changes Labour Secretary again

The post of Labour Secretary has become a musical chair of sorts, with the government on Tuesday transferring M. Maheshwar Rao yet again to bring Rajkumar Khatri in his place.
Mr. Rao had been transferred out earlier also from the post of Labour Secretary, only to be brought back subsequently. Mr. Rao also holding the post of MSME Secretary attracted much criticism as an example of “conflict of interest” in light of several labour laws being changed in favour of the industry.
This was one of the several changes in bureaucracy announced on Tuesday.
N. Nagambika Devi was transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Social Welfare Department, in the upgraded post. Ms. Devi has also been placed with the concurrent charge of Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Department of Women and Child Development and Empowerment of Differently-abled and Senior Citizens, Bengaluru, until further orders.
The new postings of other IAS officers are: Manoj Jain, Special Commissioner (Planning), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru; Rajendra Cholan P., Special Commissioner (Finance and IT), BBMP; R. Vinoth Priya, Director, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Commerce and Industries Department, Bengaluru; B.R. Mamatha, Additional Mission Director, Sakala Mission, Bengaluru; Sindhu B. Rupesh, Director, Electronic Delivery of Citizen Services (EDCS), DP and AR (E-Governance), Bengaluru.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath