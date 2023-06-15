HamberMenu
Karnataka Cabinet scraps anti-conversion law introduced by BJP

While in the Opposition, Congress had vehemently opposed the Bill, calling it ” anti-people”, ”inhuman”, ” anti-constitutional”, ” anti-poor” and ”draconian”

June 15, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. File

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The newly-formed Karnataka Cabinet on June 15 decided to scrap the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2022, (popularly called the anti-conversion Bill) introduced by Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Bill was introduced by Home Minister Araga Jnanendra amid vociferous opposition during the Winter Session of the Assembly. The Basavaraj Bommai-led government “wanted to prohibit conversion by misrepresentation, force, allurement, fraudulent means, or marriage.”

Explained | Karnataka’s anti-conversion legislation

While in the Opposition, Congress had vehemently opposed the Bill, calling it ” anti-people”, ”inhuman”, ” anti-constitutional”, ” anti-poor” and ”draconian”, and urged that it should not be passed for any reason and should be withdrawn by the government. JD(S) too had expressed its opposition to the Bill.

The Bill provided for the “protection of right to freedom of religion and prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means”.

It proposed imprisonment from three to five years with a fine of ₹25,000, while for violation of provisions with respect to minors, women, SC/ST, offenders will face imprisonment from three to ten years and a fine of not less than ₹50,000.

The State Cabinet also decided to remove school textbook lessons on RSS founder K.B. Hegdewar and others, Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa said.

(With PTI inputs)

