Karnataka Cabinet to remove chapters on RSS founder and Savarkar in school textbooks

The Congress had in its poll manifesto promised to undo the changes made to school textbooks when the BJP was in power

June 15, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

PTI
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. File

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Karnataka Cabinet on June 15 approved the revision of Kannada and Social Science textbooks of class six to ten in the State, for the current academic year by removing the chapters on RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and Hindutva ideologue V.D. Savarkar among others.

It has also consented to add chapters on Savitribai Phule, Nehru's letters to Indira Gandhi and poetry on B.R. Ambedkar, and do away with the changes that were brought in by the previous BJP Government.

The Congress had in its poll manifesto promised to undo the changes made to school textbooks when the BJP was in power, and had also promised to scrap the National Education Policy (NEP).

"Regarding textbook revision the Cabinet discussed the proposal brought by the department, the lessons to be removed and added, and the decisions to be taken, and has given its approval," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil said after the Cabinet meeting.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Kumar Bangarappa said it was Congress' promise in the manifesto to revise the textbooks and the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has consistently given his guidance on this.

Related Topics

education / Karnataka / state politics / Indian National Congress

