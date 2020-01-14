Karnataka Cabinet expansion uncertain with BSY still to meet Shah

Uncertainty still looms large over the schedule of Cabinet expansion as Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa could not meet Bharatiya Janata Party national president Amit Shah on Tuesday, contrary to his assurance to newly elected MLAs.

Mr. Yediyurappa had, on Monday, said that he would try to meet Mr. Shah on Tuesday to hold consultations on the matter. However, Mr. Yediyurappa visited Chikkamagaluru and other districts on Tuesday, and the district tour is to continue on Wednesday as well. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, he said, “I will consult Mr. Shah during his visit to the State on January 17 and 18.”

There are doubts about whether Mr. Yediyurappa, who is scheduled to leave for Davos, Switzerland, on January 19, will be able to expand his Cabinet before embarking upon the foreign trip.

All this uncertainty has, however, not come in the way of aspirants continuing to lobby for ministerial posts. Former Minister Umesh Katti and newly elected MLA Gopalaiah visited Mr. Yediyurappa’s residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday to exert pressure on him to induct them into the Cabinet.