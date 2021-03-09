Karnataka Budget: Treated water from Vrushabhavathi Valley to fill 234 tanks

The State Budget has proposed to take up a project to fill 234 tanks in Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, and Chickballapur districts with processed waste water from Vrushabhavathi Valley of Bengaluru.
The project, estimated to cost ₹500 crore, will process 308 million litres of water a day to the second stage. Interestingly, Ramanagaram does not figure in the proposed project though Vrushabhavathi Valley is closer to Ramanagaram.
It is also stated that the construction of a balancing reservoir near Navali, of Koppal district, to replenish the deficit in the storage of water (owing to silt filling up the Tungabhadra reservoir) would be taken up at the earliest, after consulting with the neighbouring States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and taking the necessary concurrence.
The Budget has also proposed to provide ₹500 crore this year for the Paschima Vahini project that involves building 1,348 vented dams in different stages to prevent fresh water from joining the sea. On the contentious Kalasa Banduri Nala project, the required funds would be allocated this year in addition to obtaining clearances.
The 2021-22 State Budget has also allocated ₹5,600 crore towards the implementation of the Upper Krishna Project stage III.
