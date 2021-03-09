Karnataka Budget: Policy proposed to prevent conflict with animals

Karnataka has witnessed several instances of man-animal conflict, including one in Kodagu on Monday, and of wild animals straying into urban or agricultural spaces in the recent past. To tackle this, the government has announced its intent to formulate a new policy to enable it to purchase the corridor area between two forest areas. This, the government says, will prevent man-animal conflict and enable smooth and uninterrupted movement of animals.

Wildlife conservation experts and scientists have termed this a good move, though not a one-stop solution. “The government has proposed to formulate a policy to allow it to purchase land, as there is no provision to buy such land under existing laws. It is a good thing, especially if someone wants to donate land to the government under CSR or Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority for compensatory afforestation. But it has to be done in a fair and humane manner and not be forced,” said Sanjay Gubbi, senior scientist.

Though he said it would help in securing corridors where wildlife moves between large habitats, he said man-animal conflict was very complex issue and what was needed was site-specific, species-specific plans, and for them to be done “proactively” rather than “reactively”.

The announcement of ‘Aranya e-Parihara Yojane’ for speedy payment of cash on compassionate grounds on account of rising instances of damage caused by animal attacks on people residing in the fringes of forests also will help farmers, Mr. Gubbi said, recommending the amount to be on a par with the market value.

Another initiative being touted as a first of its kind in the country is of preparing maps containing details of forest types and density in Karnataka with 50-cm satellite resolution to help in the scientific management of forests. A grant of ₹50 lakh has also been allocated for conservation programmes of lesser florican bird species which are on the verge of extinction.