Live

Karnataka budget live updates | CM Siddaramaiah to present budget at 12 p.m.

All eyes are on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as he will present his record 14th budget on July 7

July 07, 2023 11:05 am | Updated 11:21 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Legislative Assembly session in Bengaluru.

A view of the Legislative Assembly session in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will present the State budget on July 7, which will be the first since Congress came to power in the State following the May 10 elections. This will be his record 14th Budget.

All eyes are on the budget since there is much curiosity about how Mr. Siddaramaiah will make the allocations required to fulfil the five pre-poll guarantees of Congress. It is also expected to focus on increasing revenue generation which will be crucial to fund the promises.

Indicating that about ₹59,000 crore to ₹60,000 crore is required annually to fund the five pre-poll guarantees of the Congress, Mr. Siddaramaiah on July 3 said that the State Budget size is likely to be about ₹3.3 lakh crore to ₹3.35 lakh crore this year. There are also speculations that the government could do away with some old schemes to reduce the burden on the exchequer. Eyes are also on allocations for Bengaluru development, a portfolio held by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

The five ‘main’ guarantees, which Congress promised to fulfil after coming to power in Karnataka, were 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti); ₹2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi); 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya); ₹3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and ₹1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (vuva Nidhi) and free travel for women in public transport buses (Uchita Prayana).

Here are the updates

  • July 07, 2023 11:04
    CM Siddaramaiah arrives in Vidhana Soudha ahead of budget

    Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has arrived at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru to present the State budget. Karnataka Minister H.K. Patil said, “People have a lot of expectations and confidence in us. The Congress party has built that credibility in Karnataka and in the country. I am sure that we will be able to deliver. People will appreciate the budget.” -ANI

  • July 07, 2023 11:02
    Congress Legislative Party meeting underway ahead of budget

    Congress Legislative Party meeting is underway on July 7 ahead of the Karnataka State budget. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and other Ministers are present.

