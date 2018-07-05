Karnataka

Karnataka budget: Fuel, electricity, liquor to be costlier

Petrol and diesel prices are set to increase as Karnataka government has increased the tax on fuel.

Petrol and diesel prices are set to increase as Karnataka government has increased the tax on fuel.   | Photo Credit: K_Pichumani

more-in

A host of tax hikes has been announced to fund loan waiver

Chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has included a host of tax hikes in the budget, which he has argued as necessary steps to “augment resource mobilisation” towards fulfilling the promise of loan waiver to farmers.

The budget has increased rate of tax on petrol from the present 30% to 32%, hiking petrol prices in the State by ₹1.14 per litre and rate of tax on diesel from the present 19% to 21% hiking its price by ₹1.12 per litre.

The Chief Minister said even with this hike the prices of petrol and diesel would be lower in Karnataka when compared to the neighbouring States.

Mr. Kumaraswamy has also imposed an additional Excise Duty on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL)by 4% on all 18 slabs, over and above the existing excise duty.

In Motor Vehicle Taxes, an increase of 50% is proposed for private sector service vehicles based on sqm of floor area.

Energy is all set to become dearer as taxation on consumption of electricity has been increased from existing 6% to 9%. The rate of taxation on consumption of captive energy is proposed to be doubled from 10 paise per unit to 20 paise per unit.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Karnataka
budgets and budgeting
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 23, 2020 9:48:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/karnataka-budget-fuel-electricity-liquor-to-be-costlier/article24337637.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY