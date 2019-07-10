Karnataka BJP legislators begin dharna in front of Vidhana Soudha premises

BJP legislators have commenced a dharna in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the premises of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, demanding the resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.
The protesters said on July 10 that the Chief Minister had lost the moral right to continue in power in the wake of some of the ruling MLAs submitting resignations from the Assembly. They maintained that the Congress-JD(S) coalition government had lost the majority.
They also took exception to Speaker Ramesh Kumar’s delay in accepting the resignations of the rebel MLAs and urged him to act at the earliest.
The ruling combine’s MLAs too had staged a dharna at the same venue on July 9.
