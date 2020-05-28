Karnataka

Karnataka bans entry of people from 5 States

As many new COVID-19 cases reported in the past few days in Karnataka were returnees from other States, the State government has banned entry of people from five States – Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the State Cabinet by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday. Entry of people into Karnataka from these States would be banned till the government issued an order, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy told presspersons.

