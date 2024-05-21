Karnataka Agriculture Department sets sowing target of 4.02 lakh hectares for kharif season in Yadgir district

The Agriculture Department has set a sowing target of 4,02,676 hectares in Yadgir district for the kharif season this year, said K.H. Ravi, Joint Director of the Agriculture Department.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Monday, he said that of the 4,02,676 hectares, cotton will be sown on 1,86,297 hectares, followed by paddy at 1,01,406 hectares, red gram at 84,500 hectares, green gram at 18,694 hectares, and bajra at 7,275 hectares.

The taluk-wise sowing target is as follows: Shahapur 73,449 hectares, Shorapur: 92,013 hectares; Yadgir: 69,338 hectares, Gurmitkal: 49,378 hectares, Wadagera: 54,775 hectares; and Hunsagi: 63,723 hectares.

“Adequate seeds have been stocked for the kharif season, as the district requires 27,978 quintals. The seeds have been stocked in godowns of the National Seeds Corporation, the Karnataka State Seeds Corporation, and private traders. Presently, 30,393 quintals of seeds are available,“ Mr. Ravi said.

He also added that the quantity of cotton seeds stocked is more than what the district requires. The district needs 5,58,889 packets, and 10,69,342 packets have been stocked.

The district requires 1,30,278 tonnes of fertilizers, and presently 55,139 tonnes are available.

Mr. Ravi specifically advised farmers not to purchase unpacked and sub-standard seeds, particularly those of cotton. If anyone is found selling such seeds, farmers should inform the Agriculture office for further legal action that will be initiated against venders.

“Farmers should purchase seeds, fertilizers, and chemicals from authorised and licenced dealers to avoid the possibility of getting low quality products,” he added.

Meanwhile, farmers were seen preparing their land for the kharif season after the district received a good spell of rain in the past couple of days.

According to information, the district received above normal rain in May: 62 mm of rain until May 21 compared to an average of 50 mm.