Karnataka action on out-of-school children not satisfactory: HC

Observing that prima facie it was unsatisfied with the action taken by the State government to comply with the high court’s directions for tackling the issue of out-of-school children, the Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the Chief Secretary to explain why the meeting of a high-level committee formed to deliberate on the issue was not convened from the past two years.

Also, the court observed prima facie that methods adopted to identify out-of-school children was not scientific, and asked the State to specify the methodology and policy to be adopted for proper identification of these children, and action taken to enrol 70,000 out-of-school children (as per survey conducted by State in November-December 2018) back to schools.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice H.T. Narendra Prasad heard the PIL petition that was suo motu initiated by the High Court in 2013 on the large number of out-of-school children.

The Bench also directed the State government to inform the court of action measures taken to adopt a policy for education of migrant children, and adjourned further hearing till July 16, while asking the Chief Secretary to file his affidavit by July 12.