Karnataka: 62-year-old COVID patient dies

One more death has been reported in Karnataka taking the death toll to 28.
A 62-year-old female resident of Vijayapura, who had a known case of COPD (Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and BA (Bronchial Asthama), was admitted on May 3 in the ICU of a designated hospital in Vijayapura with complaint of breathlessness. She died on May 5 due to cardiac arrest, according to the Health Department’s midday bulletin.
Meanwhile, eight new cases have been reported on Tuesday taking the total number of positive cases to 659. Of the new cases, three are from Bengaluru Urban, two from Bagalkote and one each in Ballari, Dakshina Kannada and Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada.
