Karnata, a research centre dedicated to classical Kannada inaugurated

February 18, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - MYSURU

A research centre dedicated to the classical Kannada language, literature, and architecture was inaugurated at the Heritage House in the city on Sunday.

Named Karnata, the new centre will also serve as the organisation’s headquarters and academic hub with the support of Indian Heritage Cities Network Foundation (IHCN).

Described as a significant cultural initiative, Karnata seeks to creatively nurture and make accessible the vast heritage of one of the most prolific literary and material cultures of the world, with a history stretching over 1500 years, according to a release.

Conceived by R.V.S. Sundaram, former director of the Institute of Kannada Studies at the University of Mysore; Gil Ben-Herut, professor and scholar of Sanskrit and Kannada at the University of South Florida; and Manish Maheshwari, a patron of Indian classical traditions, Karnata is supported by a team of distinguished scholars and connoisseurs who have come together to contribute in this project. The centre’s work is made possible through a grant from the Tattva Heritage Foundation, the release added.

Elaborating on the objectives of the new centre, the release said Karnata aims to democratise access to classical Kannada texts and epigraphs through English translation projects, renderings in modern Kannada, and the creation of a searchable database of works and authors. “This initiative is supplemented by a digitization project, offering all digital materials as online open access to the public,” the release added.

The centre also focuses on fostering learning and scholarship by providing academic resources, fellowships, and grants to students and researchers. Oher activities include preserving and promoting the region’s invaluable heritage through digitization, documentation, and indexing of literature, epigraphy, and ancient monuments, disseminating this archive through both digital and print mediums.

Vishwanath of IHCN said the initiative marks the beginning of an ambitious journey to safeguard, revitalise, and promote the classical Kannada heritage for coming generations. Karnata is also committed to cultivating active communities by organising reading groups, events, and building a dedicated resource centre, creating a vibrant ecosystem where the love for classical Kannada culture is shared and celebrated, Mr. Vishwanath added.

The inauguration was marked by the presence of speakers including H.V. Nagaraja Rao, a leading Sanskritist of India; Pierre Filliozat, a prominent French scholar known for his work on ancient Kannada temple architecture; Vasundhara Filliozat, an eminent epigraphist and scholar of the Vijayanagara Empire; and M.A. Alwar, the head of the Samskriti Foundation.

Mr. Sundaram, Gil Ben-Herut, and Manish Maheshwari, the founding members of the centre, also addressed the gathering. The event concluded with O.L. Nagabhushan Swamy felicitating Pierre Filliozat, who was honoured with the Padma Shri award this year.

