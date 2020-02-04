Kannada Sahitya Sammelana: Relevant to many in multiple ways

Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, beginning on Wednesday at Kalaburagi, is the 85th edition of the annual event organised by the Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP).

While the annual event attracts thousands from across the State and carries the air of a fair (jatre), a question often asked is whether it has become a mere ritual or if it’s significant to language and culture. While perceptions vary on how the event should be structured, most believe that it is a tradition that has to go on and has takeaway for everyone.

“We cannot wish away a sammelana. It attracts lakhs of art and literature lovers from across the State. It also helps the book publishing business. I have attended 10 sammelanas and they have helped me build my brand,” says Bengaluru-based publisher Guru Hejjaji, who runs Akruti, a book shop. “Teachers and students come to buy books from our stalls. They are introduced to various kinds of books. They place orders for rare books. People from small towns that do not have large bookstores throng to the stalls.”

However, Mr. Hejjaji’s grouse is the absence of a platform for discussion on serious issues. “For example, this time I expected a discussion on CAA and NRC. I was disappointed,” he said. “KSP should be critical of the government. It should retain autonomy, even though the government funds sammelanas.”

Kalaburagi-based tour operator S.P. Patil feels the sammelana boosts tourism. “A large section of people approach us to hire taxis or mini buses to go around the district for sightseeing. This time, there have been a lot of inquiries from people wanting to visit Ganagapur Datta temple and Basava Kalyan,” he said.

Ramanna Sugandhi, a folk artiste from Haveri, finds no difference between sammelanas and other cultural programmes. “It helps us and other artists part of our troupe earn some money,” he said, adding that those who watch them perform at the sammelana give offers to perform elsewhere.

New Delhi-based young Kannada scholar Ramesh Aroli is not very optimistic of the event’s outcome. “Each year, the resolutions of the last sammelana are forgotten. There should be some review or action taken report by the KSP. But we spend all our time in organising the next event. We also waste time on avoidable controversies. There are lobbies of region, caste or political ideology in selection of the president and the venue,” he points out.

The sammelanas have lost their relevance, says S. Channabasavanna of Lohia Prakashana, a Ballari-based publishing house. “None of the parishat office-bearers or senior writers opposed the State government’s high handedness in the Chickamagaluru district sammelana. This shows that the parishat has moved away from real life,” he said.

Sammelana president H.S. Ventakeshamurthy says the sammelana should be welcomed and seen as a literary and cultural festival. “It brings together those interested in language and literature. Every writer responds to happenings in the world in his own way. But some may not to do so directly. It’s their individual perception,” he said. “Each sammelana has its significance.”