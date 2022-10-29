The Chamarajanagar district administration will celebrate this year’s Kannada Rajyothsava on November 1 at the police parade grounds instead of Dr.B.R.Ambedkar Stadium as was the practice all these years. This is because of water logging in the stadium due to unprecedented rains.
Kannada Rajyothsava venue changed in Chamarajanagar
