Kannada programmes for border villages

Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao has said that Kannada-related programmes will be strictly implemented to strengthen the language and culture in the bordering villages in Yadgir district.

He was addressing a gathering after hoisting the national flag in Yadgir on Friday to mark the Rajyotsava celebrations.

Mr. Kurma Rao said that to implement cultural programmes in the bordering villages, the Border Area Development Authority had released ₹ 51 lakh for 2018-19. Of this, ₹ 45.90 lakh has been already spent for programmes such as Chiguru, Yuva Pratibhe, Girijana Utsav and Janapada Utsav to introduce the culture and tradition that involved Kannada language and literature to the people. “We are trying to create a pro-Kannada atmosphere in the bordering villages through such programmes,” he added.

The Deputy Commissioner said that priority would be given to Kannadigas in the recruitment process by the government and the private sector as per the recommendations made in the Sarojini Mahishi report, ensuring employment to Kannadigas.

Under the Krishi Samman scheme, farmers who registered their names would be given ₹ 10,000 compensation (₹ 6,000 from the Centre and ₹ 4,000 from the State) for tilling land. As many as 1.24 lakh farmers from the district have registered their names and already 80 % of them have benefited, he said.

He said that to prevent migration from rural areas, work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act has been implemented.

MLA Venkatareddy Mudnal, ZP president Rajshekhargouda Patil Vajjal, ZP CEO Shilpa Sharma, Additional Deputy Commissioner Prakash Rajput, Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane, Assistant Commissioner Shankargowda Somanal and Divisional Controller Santosh Gogeri were present.