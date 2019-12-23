Kannada organisations demand infrastructure in new taluks

Demanding necessary infrastructure in newly-announced taluks in Yadgir district, activists of Kannada organisation Karnataka Rakshana Vedike of Narayana Gowda faction held a protest in Wadagera taluk headquarters of Yadgir district on Monday.

The activists, led by T.N. Bheemu Naik, blocked the main circle of the town, held a sit-in for nearly an hour, alleging that the State government merely declared new taluks such as Wadagera, Hunsagi and Gurmitkal in the district when Jagadish Shettar was Chief Minister in 2013 but no development works had been implemented since then.

“We have been submitting several requisitions and reminders to the district administration on lack of development but in vain. So, we are forced to hold a protest to warn the administration of more agitations if demands are not met,” Mr. Naik said.

“After the BJP government, the Congress government led by then CM Siddaramaiah, had only appointed tahsildars for new taluks and forgotten other development works such as government offices, court, colleges, hostels for girls and boys. We will take up this issue for the sake of public conveniences and continue the struggle till demands are addressed,” he added.