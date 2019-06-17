Kannada-medium students receive awards

As many as 197 students from Bengaluru division who excelled in the 2018-19 SSLC exam, with Kannada as medium of instruction, and 167 students who did well in the II PU exam in Kannada medium were conferred with the Kannada Madhyama Prashasti awards here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mukhyamantri Chandru, actor and former MLC, stressed on the need to impart education to children in the mother tongue.

He said that research by academicians proved that the education in the mother tongue will help children develop strong comprehensive and articulation skills.

He said that the decision taken by the State government to introduce English medium education in government schools was detrimental to the interests of Kannada.

Addressing the gathering, K.A. Dayanand, Deputy Commissioner, expressed apprehension over the decline in the enrollment of students for government Kannada medium schools. It is possible to have a close understanding of the social life by pursuing education in the mother tongue, he said.

Seeking the implementation of the Dr. Sarojini Mahishi report on reservation of jobs for Kannadigas in the private sector, Sannarama, writer and retired professor, said that as corporate firms in Bengaluru were making a huge profit by utilising the natural resources of Karnataka, it is their social obligation to provide jobs to Kannadigas.