Karnataka

Kannada flag burning: Government to pass resolution condemning act

Taking exception to burning of the Kannada flag at Kolhapur in Maharashtra recently, the State Government on Thursday agreed to pass a resolution condemning the act.

The announcement came from Revenue Minister R. Ashok in the Legislative Assembly after Janata Dal (Secular) member K. Annadani raised the issue. Mr. Ashok said the matter would also be raised with the Maharashtra Government. “Such incidents affect the two linguistic communities living peacefully,” he said.

Earlier, raising the issue in the Zero Hour, Mr. Annadani said that though the incident was reported on Tuesday, the Government had not taken up the issue.

He was interrupted as the Congress members, who were angry over their procession not being allowed on the the Suvarna Soudha premises, started a dharna in the well of the House, resulting in the Speaker adjourning the House for some time.

Later, when the House met again, the proceedings were disrupted for some time when discussion was not allowed since it was the Zero Hour following which JD(S) members trooped into the well. There were demands for the arrest of the culprits.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, who intervened, said that since the incident had happened in Maharashtra, arrests cannot be made. “Flag burning incident is unfortunate and against the federal system. The House can pass a resolution condemning the act,” he suggested. Later, the Government agreed for a resolution to be passed by the House.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 17, 2021 2:56:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/kannada-flag-burning-government-to-pass-resolution-condemning-act/article37973301.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY